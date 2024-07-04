Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 157.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,626,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 144,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.82 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

