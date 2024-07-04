Comparing Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $32.32 million 0.88 -$32.36 million ($1.61) -0.70 Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 1.26 $2.42 billion $7.42 11.27

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -138.09% -62.97% -37.91% Chesapeake Energy 16.42% 4.87% 3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats U.S. Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

