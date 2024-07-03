InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 337 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

