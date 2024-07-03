Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $498.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

