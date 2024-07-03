Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

