Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 4,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 405.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,845,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.