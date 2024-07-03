Nvest Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day moving average of $437.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

