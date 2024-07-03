Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $33.78 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 119,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,198,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 4,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 856.5% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $498.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.35.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

