Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,750 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,845,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.