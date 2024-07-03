Dash Acquisitions Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

