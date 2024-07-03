Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

