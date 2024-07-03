West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $386.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

