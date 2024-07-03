Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

