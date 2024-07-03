341 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Capstone Capital LLC

Capstone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.2% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $906.71 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $916.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

