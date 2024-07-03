Verum Partners LLC Buys 4,736 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.86 and a 200-day moving average of $467.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

