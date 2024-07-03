Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

