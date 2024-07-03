MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

