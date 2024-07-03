MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.5% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $203,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

