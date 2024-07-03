Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 388.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $396,845,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

