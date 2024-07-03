iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 402.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941,704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 18.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 411.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,481,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,961 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 236,013 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

