PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

