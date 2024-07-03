Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

CVX opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

