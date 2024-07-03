Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.