Toews Corp ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $551.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

