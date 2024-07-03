Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

