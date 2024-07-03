Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.01

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 28564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMP. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $584.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

