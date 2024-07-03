Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 1888057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $2,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

