Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

