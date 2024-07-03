AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AT&T by 56.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,370,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 492,812 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

