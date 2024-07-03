Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 676 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 22,488.9% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 782,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

