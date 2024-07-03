Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CLX
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.