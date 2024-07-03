Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 42,488 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,488 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $68,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

