Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. ENI has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. Analysts expect that ENI will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

