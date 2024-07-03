Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 4,302 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,720,246 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

