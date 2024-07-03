Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 3,973,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,787,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business's revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

