AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)'s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. 2,975,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,502,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

