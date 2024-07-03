Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

