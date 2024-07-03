Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.