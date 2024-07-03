Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

