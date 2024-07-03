Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

