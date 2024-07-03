1,701 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,890,000. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,829,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

