iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $551.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.57. The firm has a market cap of $476.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

