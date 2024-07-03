Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 14,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

