Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $187.50.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.