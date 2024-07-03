Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Announces GBX 22.60 Dividend

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 901 ($11.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,272 ($16.09).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.00) to GBX 1,285 ($16.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.63) to GBX 1,385 ($17.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £99,510.44 ($125,866.99). 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Featured Stories

