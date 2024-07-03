Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 479 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $216.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

