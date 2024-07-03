Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 68.7% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $430.09 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.35 and a 200-day moving average of $434.22.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

