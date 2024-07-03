Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

