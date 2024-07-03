United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

URI stock opened at $645.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $660.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.71 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

