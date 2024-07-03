SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

